TxDOT continues to monitor roads after wintry weather

(Source: Texas Department of Transportation)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Area traffic leaders say the region dodged another bullet from the wintry weather that blew through the ArkLaTex on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Texas Department of Public Safety offices in the northern district were closed Friday. However, troopers were still on the job monitoring traffic.

Traffic flow along Interstate 30 did not show any bad effects from the sleet and freezing rain that fell in the area. Heather Deaton is with the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District, which covers nine counties. She said TxDOT was prepared to meet any potential challenges.

“We are very blessed to have no issues last night. The roads were allowed to dry out at some point last night, and a steady flow of traffic helped that a little bit. And after the rain subsided, our crews were able to go back out and re-treat some areas with brine,” she said.

Overnight, no major motor vehicle accidents were reported in southwest Ark. or northeast Texas. Temperatures are expected to be near and below freezing overnight, which could cause problems on bridges and overpasses.

Deaton says her crews will remain on high alert.

“We had no issues and we don’t foresee any issues. Tonight we will have a truck on standby just in case there are any trouble spots,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

