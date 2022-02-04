Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Salvation Army of NWLA prepares warm space for those in need

Salvation Army of NWLA prepares warm space during cold weather.
Salvation Army of NWLA prepares warm space during cold weather.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana opened its doors today for people in need of a warm place to stay.

The organization set up cots, blankets and heaters in their gym, in an effort to keep people safe during this cold weather. They will also be providing meals.

“We want to make sure that our space is opened up and we have our shelter that’s always open. But what we’re opening up this time period is space that’s not usually open for sheltering. So, we’re utilizing our gym space to put down cots so people can come indoors,” said Core Officer Jamaal Ellis.

The warming center will be open until Tuesday, Feb. 8. It is located on East Stoner Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
School bus generic
Two Shreveport schools closed due to power outage
The Shreveport Police Department responded Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 to reports of an armed...
Man in custody, 2 sought following attempted armed robbery

Latest News

Joshua Acosta, 24
Bossier man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child sexual abuse videos; charges added
Search continues for escaped inmates
Search continues for escaped inmates
Body found identified as missing LaSalle Parish man
Body found identified as missing LaSalle Parish man
Highway 169 reopens following train crash
Highway 169 reopens following train crash