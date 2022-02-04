Salvation Army of NWLA prepares warm space for those in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana opened its doors today for people in need of a warm place to stay.

The organization set up cots, blankets and heaters in their gym, in an effort to keep people safe during this cold weather. They will also be providing meals.

“We want to make sure that our space is opened up and we have our shelter that’s always open. But what we’re opening up this time period is space that’s not usually open for sheltering. So, we’re utilizing our gym space to put down cots so people can come indoors,” said Core Officer Jamaal Ellis.

The warming center will be open until Tuesday, Feb. 8. It is located on East Stoner Avenue.

