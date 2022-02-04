PHOTOS & VIDEO: Snow in the ArkLaTex
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people in the ArkLaTex woke up Friday morning (Feb. 4) to find snow on the ground.
Areas from east Texas, to southwest Arkansas, to northwest Louisiana saw a bit of a dusting. The winter weather prompted a number of school and road closures too.
