Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Snow in the ArkLaTex

Snow in Bossier City, La.
Snow in Bossier City, La.(Viewer)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people in the ArkLaTex woke up Friday morning (Feb. 4) to find snow on the ground.

Areas from east Texas, to southwest Arkansas, to northwest Louisiana saw a bit of a dusting. The winter weather prompted a number of school and road closures too.

MORE

RELATED>>> Crews working to clear icy roads in Caddo Parish; road closures

We want to see your photos and videos of the winter weather! Submit them below.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
School bus generic
Two Shreveport schools closed due to power outage
The Shreveport Police Department responded Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 to reports of an armed...
Man in custody, 2 sought following attempted armed robbery
As freezing temperatures plunge south we are tracking freezing rain, sleet, and perhaps a...
First Alert Weather Day Thursday

Latest News

Icy Road
Crews working to clear icy roads in Caddo Parish; road closures
We are tracking areas of black ice this morning as temperatures have fallen before freezing all...
Cold and icy end to the week
Temperatures will cool to the 20s Friday morning
Winter precipitation ends but cold temperatures remain
Sunny, but cool weekend
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update