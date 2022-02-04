NWLA Louisiana Veterans Cemetery inviting community to service for 13 unaccompanied veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thirteen veterans with no known living relatives are set to be buried this month at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. The cemetery is inviting the community out to pay their respects to the unaccompanied veterans.

“We here at the cemetery, rarely do we know the story of the person that we are going to be interring, but what we do know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, is this is an individual, as every veteran has, signed that check saying that I am willing to do everything up to laying down my life to protect and serve this country,” said Don Howard, cemetery director.

Howard says it’s times like these that the ArkLaTex community steps up and shows how much it cares for veterans in the community.

“I received a call from a gentleman at Little Rock Air Force Base,” Howard said. “They will be bringing a group in uniform. Barksdale has a contingency that will be participating. Several local veteran service organizations will be participating: the Patriot Guard Riders from Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, Disabled American Veterans, local VFW chapters and American Legions, the Buffalo Soldiers. Bossier Parish Community College gave us a call yesterday and they are going to be bringing out a group of students. Bossier High School will be bringing out their Air Force Jr ROTC group. The community has reached out. The community has stepped up to the plate to see these warriors off in an honorable matter.”

The 13 veterans represent every branch of the military but the Coast Guard. Hundreds are expected to attend.

Thirteen unaccompanied veterans to be buried at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. (Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery)

“At the end of the day, we will come together as a community and watch as those honors are done,” said Howard. “When TAPS is played, you will see grown men cry. When that flag is folded you can see the emotion in the eyes of those individuals of those who are participating. They may not have had family that could be identified but when we put them to rest, their community will be there to serve as their family.”

Howard says all are welcome to attend, but seating will be limited. This service will be held in the Committal Shelter outdoors.

