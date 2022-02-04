Man injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about an early morning shooting that left one man injured on Friday, Feb. 4.

Officers got the call just after 3 a.m. to the 5800 block of Wallace Avenue.

Police at the scene say an argument at a home between two men took place, possibly over a woman.

The resident of the home shot the other man in the abdomen. Medical crews were able to determine his injury is non-life-threatening.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

The resident was taken into custody.

