Man injured in early morning shooting

By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about an early morning shooting that left one man injured on Friday, Feb. 4.

Officers got the call just after 3 a.m. to the 5800 block of Wallace Avenue.

Police at the scene say an argument at a home between two men took place, possibly over a woman.

The resident of the home shot the other man in the abdomen. Medical crews were able to determine his injury is non-life-threatening.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

The resident was taken into custody.

