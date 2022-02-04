Man arrested after police chase in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Wake Village, Texas man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 4, after fleeing from police.

Texarkana Ark. police made a routine traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Eric Small, 45. During the stop, police learned Small had outstanding narcotic warrants.

Officers say Small fled the scene in the vehicle, leading police on a pursuit on Interstate 30. Police were able to stop the fleeing vehicle near Nash, Texas.

During the chase, Small was seen throwing a felony amount of methamphetamines from the vehicle, which police were able to recover. He has been taken into custody and is not at the Bi State Jail in Texarkana.

