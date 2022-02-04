Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man arrested after police chase in Texarkana

(WLBT)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Wake Village, Texas man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 4, after fleeing from police.

Texarkana Ark. police made a routine traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Eric Small, 45. During the stop, police learned Small had outstanding narcotic warrants.

Officers say Small fled the scene in the vehicle, leading police on a pursuit on Interstate 30. Police were able to stop the fleeing vehicle near Nash, Texas.

During the chase, Small was seen throwing a felony amount of methamphetamines from the vehicle, which police were able to recover. He has been taken into custody and is not at the Bi State Jail in Texarkana.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
School bus generic
Two Shreveport schools closed due to power outage
Inclement weather causes temporary road closures in ArkLaTex
The Shreveport Police Department responded Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 to reports of an armed...
Man in custody, 2 sought following attempted armed robbery

Latest News

TxDOT continues to monitor roads after wintry weather
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex
The body of a then unidentified male was found in an oxidation pond in Natchitoches, La. on...
Body found in Natchitoches oxidation pond identified as missing man from LaSalle Parish
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler man dies after pickup slides off road, hits tree