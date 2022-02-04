La. Highway 169 closed following train crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A train crash has closed a busy Louisiana highway — for possibly hours.

Louisiana Highway 169 from Greenwood to South Lakeshore Drive is shut down as crews remain on scene.

Deputies got the call just before 11:30 a.m on Friday, Feb. 4 on La. 169 by McGee Road.

HWY 169 is shut down from I-20 in Greenwood all the way to South Lakeshore due to a train vs. 18-wheeler crash. Two... Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 4, 2022

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Union Pacific workers were taken to a hospital. The driver of the big rig was not injured.

A deputy at the scene said the roadway could be closed for the next three hours.

