La. Highway 169 closed following train crash
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A train crash has closed a busy Louisiana highway — for possibly hours.
Louisiana Highway 169 from Greenwood to South Lakeshore Drive is shut down as crews remain on scene.
Deputies got the call just before 11:30 a.m on Friday, Feb. 4 on La. 169 by McGee Road.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Union Pacific workers were taken to a hospital. The driver of the big rig was not injured.
A deputy at the scene said the roadway could be closed for the next three hours.
