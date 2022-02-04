Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
La. Highway 169 closed following train crash

Louisiana Highway 169 from Greenwood to South Lakeshore Drive is shut down as crews remain on...
Louisiana Highway 169 from Greenwood to South Lakeshore Drive is shut down as crews remain on scene. Deputies got the call just before 11:30 a.m on Friday, Feb. 4 on La. 169 by McGee Road.(CPSO | CPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A train crash has closed a busy Louisiana highway — for possibly hours.

Louisiana Highway 169 from Greenwood to South Lakeshore Drive is shut down as crews remain on scene.

Deputies got the call just before 11:30 a.m on Friday, Feb. 4 on La. 169 by McGee Road.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Union Pacific workers were taken to a hospital. The driver of the big rig was not injured.

A deputy at the scene said the roadway could be closed for the next three hours.

