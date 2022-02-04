Getting Answers
Driver dead in Caddo Parish crash

“The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be pulled out of the pickup truck and was confirmed dead on scene.”
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.(KCTV5 News)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A person is dead following a crash that took place early Friday morning.

Officers got the call just after midnight on Feb. 4 to Blanchard Furrh Road, west of Backpack Road.

Below is information from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office:

According to Lt. Mike Gray, upon arrival deputies and EMS found a 2020 Toyota Tundra overturned on a bridge. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be pulled out of the pickup truck and was confirmed dead on scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota truck was eastbound on Blanchard Furrh Road when the driver lost control coming out of a curve leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on the bridge. Toyota Telematics called in the crash.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

