Crews working to clear icy roads in Caddo Parish; road closures

Icy Road
Icy Road(WILX)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development was notified regarding road hazards in Caddo Parish due to winter weather.

Crews are en route to pour sand on several roads that are iced over:

  • I-20 at Exit 3 and Exit 5
  • Hwy 1
  • Hwy 538
  • Rail bridge at eastbound and westbound I-20 in Greenwood

In Shreveport, all traffic in the 7300 block of W. Bert Kouns is shut down due to road conditions.

Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

