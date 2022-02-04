Crews working to clear icy roads in Caddo Parish; road closures
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development was notified regarding road hazards in Caddo Parish due to winter weather.
Crews are en route to pour sand on several roads that are iced over:
- I-20 at Exit 3 and Exit 5
- Hwy 1
- Hwy 538
- Rail bridge at eastbound and westbound I-20 in Greenwood
In Shreveport, all traffic in the 7300 block of W. Bert Kouns is shut down due to road conditions.
