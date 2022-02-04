Crews working to clear icy roads in Caddo Parish; road closures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development was notified regarding road hazards in Caddo Parish due to winter weather.

Crews are en route to pour sand on several roads that are iced over:

I-20 at Exit 3 and Exit 5

Hwy 1

Hwy 538

Rail bridge at eastbound and westbound I-20 in Greenwood

In Shreveport, all traffic in the 7300 block of W. Bert Kouns is shut down due to road conditions.

