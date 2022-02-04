Cool but beautiful weekend ahead

(KSLA) - Temperatures will start off very cold this weekend then will gradually warm up in the afternoon. The sunshine will be back in full swing, making it a very beautiful weekend!

This evening will still be cloudy but dry. Temperatures will also be very cold still. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but will feel like the upper 20s! Make sure to bundle up if you plan on being outdoors at all.

Overnight, the clouds will finally clear away! This will help us in the long run, but cause more hard in the short term! With the clouds clearing out, temperatures will quickly drop to the lower 20s and even the teens for parts of the ArkLaTex. Therefore, any melting that took place during the day will likely refreeze overnight. You will still need to use caution on the roads if you will be out late tonight or early Saturday morning.

This weekend will have lots of sunshine and no chance of rain! The temperatures will still be chilly though. Morning temperatures will be back to below freezing. Bundle up if you will be out late or early. At least the temperatures will slowly be improving in the afternoon, thanks to the sunshine. The sun will also help to dry up the roads so there’s nothing left to refreeze! Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Even though it will be a little on the cool side, it should still be a great weekend!

Next week will start off with more dry weather. Monday and Tuesday will both have no chance of rain with a few small clouds and ample sunshine. Temperatures will still be a little cool, but will now get back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Even though it will be warmer in the afternoons, it will still be cold in the mornings with temperatures near freezing. It will still be a great start to the work week.

More dry weather is expected for your Wednesday and Thursday. With more sunshine and limited cloud cover, this will help temperatures get back up to the 60s for the high. Temperatures in the morning will cool down to the mid 30s; just above freezing. So most of the week will be very sunny and dry.

As we close out the work week, we will have more calm and dry weather. There will be more sunshine with no chance of rain. Temperatures will hang around in the mid to upper 60s. So, it will be close to average if not just above. It should be very nice weather!

Have a great weekend! Stay warm in this cold weather!

