Cold and icy end to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are dealing with the after effects of the wintry mess we had to with yesterday across the ArkLaTex. While central and southern portions of the region were able to stay above the freezing mark for most of the storm, the freezing weather has moved in overnight bringing us a coating of snow and some slick spots across the region. Black ice will be concern until we get above freezing later this morning. After a generally cloudy and cold day Friday expect a whole lot of sunshine on the way this weekend, but also chilly temperatures as we continue to deal with the arctic air. Once we get to next week is when we really should start to see a noticeable bump in our temperatures with highs back in the upper 50s and low 60s. Don’t expect much in the way of rain chances either as we could stay dry the next week.

We are tracking areas of black ice this morning as temperatures have fallen before freezing all across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you bundle up because it is a cold one as you would expect. Also due to all the leftover water around and the falling temperatures black ice is a concern across the ArkLaTex so take it a little slower this morning. Once temperatures rise above freezing later this morning whatever icy conditions are around will become just wet. It will be a very chilly afternoon with high temperatures that will only be moving up into the upper 30s to around the 40 degree mark as parkas will be required all day long.

As we head into the weekend we are tracking more chilly temperatures ahead for the region. The coldest weather will come Saturday morning as lows in the low to mid-20s are expected with ‘feels-like’ temperatures down in the teens. High temperatures in the afternoon will start to move up thanks to ample sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. After another freeze Sunday morning highs will be moving up into the low to mid-50s with more sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week we are expecting more tranquil conditions for the region as sunshine continues to dominate. Highs to start off the week will be in the upper 50s with temperatures rising into the low 60s by Wednesday. To go along with the warmer temperatures we are really expecting nothing but ample sunshine as we lock into a dry pattern.

In the meantime, make sure you bundle up and take it a little slower this morning! Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.