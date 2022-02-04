Body found in Natchitoches oxidation pond identified as missing man from LaSalle Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A body was found Thursday, Feb. 3 in an oxidation pond in Natchitoches. That body has now been identified by the sheriff’s office as missing man, Joshua Lee Humphries, 35.

Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 13, 2022. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Humphries’ body was discovered in an oxidation pond behind the Payne subdivision. He was from LaSalle Parish. Officials say his death has been ruled a homicide, however, his cause of death is not being released at this time.

Humphries was first reported missing by family members to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13. His vehicle was found abandoned in Natchitoches just before he was reported missing. During the investigation, Natchitoches law enforcement officials got word of a body found in the oxidation pond. Detectives responded on Feb. 2 around 8:30 p.m. and were able to recover the body. It’s believed the body had been in the water for several days.

The investigation into the death of Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, is ongoing. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Natchitoches officials say they’re making progress in the investigation and have served three search warrants in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

