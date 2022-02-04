Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Body found in Natchitoches oxidation pond identified as missing man from LaSalle Parish

The body of a then unidentified male was found in an oxidation pond in Natchitoches, La. on...
The body of a then unidentified male was found in an oxidation pond in Natchitoches, La. on Feb. 2, 2022.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A body was found Thursday, Feb. 3 in an oxidation pond in Natchitoches. That body has now been identified by the sheriff’s office as missing man, Joshua Lee Humphries, 35.

Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 13, 2022.
Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 13, 2022.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Humphries’ body was discovered in an oxidation pond behind the Payne subdivision. He was from LaSalle Parish. Officials say his death has been ruled a homicide, however, his cause of death is not being released at this time.

Humphries was first reported missing by family members to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13. His vehicle was found abandoned in Natchitoches just before he was reported missing. During the investigation, Natchitoches law enforcement officials got word of a body found in the oxidation pond. Detectives responded on Feb. 2 around 8:30 p.m. and were able to recover the body. It’s believed the body had been in the water for several days.

The investigation into the death of Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, is ongoing.
The investigation into the death of Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, is ongoing.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Natchitoches officials say they’re making progress in the investigation and have served three search warrants in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
School bus generic
Two Shreveport schools closed due to power outage
The Shreveport Police Department responded Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 to reports of an armed...
Man in custody, 2 sought following attempted armed robbery
Inclement weather causes temporary road closures in ArkLaTex

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Tyler man dies after pickup slides off road, hits tree
Collins began as a reserve officer in 1994 before becoming a fulltime patrol officer in 1996.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Nikeo Collins Sr., Natchitoches police chief
We are tracking a cold start to the weekend, but sunshine should dominate the region. Expect...
Cold start to weekend
Woman nearly struck by bus during Magazine St. carjacking
VIDEO: Woman nearly struck by bus during Magazine St. carjacking