BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Nikeo Collins Sr., Natchitoches police chief

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - For Black History Month, KSLA is recognizing Natchitoches Police Chief Nikeo Collins Sr.

The 48-year-old graduate of Scotlandville Magnet High in Baton Rouge has 27 years of law enforcement experience. Collins came to Northwestern State University as a NASA Joint Venture Scholar and Presidential Merit recipient. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science.

In 1994, he was hired as a reserve officer for the Natchitoches Police Department, and two years later, he was hired fulltime to work the patrol division.

He has also worked in narcotics and investigations.

Chief Collins was a founding member of the Natchitoches Police Department Honor Guard, Natchitoches ERT, and Natchitoches SWAT. Collins has two sons and a wife, LaQuita, who he met while working for NPD (she’s the director of communications for the department). Collins has one granddaughter and two grandsons on the way.

EXPERIENCE

Reserve office

Patrol officer

Detective/agent up to director of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force

Operator, team leader, assistant commander, commander - Natchitoches SWAT Team

Information system administrator

Honor Guard member and commander

Emergency Response Team (HAZMAT) technician, specialist, and commander

United States Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force member

Departmental instructor

Reserve Police Academy instructor

Grant writer and project director

Chief Collins has also been a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club for 13 years. He’s the parliamentarian for the Krewe of Excellence, and is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Collins is the state parliamentarian for the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association, and was part of Leadership Natchitoches from 2020 to 2021.

AWARDS

Bossier Parish Community College Criminal Justice Institute Academics Award - 1996

Natchitoches Area Jaycees Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer - 1997 to 1998

Kiwanis Club Lawman of the Year - 2005 to 2006

Kiwanis City Lawman of the Year - 2009

Collins says he enjoys travelling to new places with family and friends.

