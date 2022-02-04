Getting Answers
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Nikeo Collins Sr., Natchitoches police chief

Chief Collins has worked patrol, narcotics, and criminal investigations
Collins began as a reserve officer in 1994 before becoming a fulltime patrol officer in 1996.(City of Natchitoches)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - For Black History Month, KSLA is recognizing Natchitoches Police Chief Nikeo Collins Sr.

The 48-year-old graduate of Scotlandville Magnet High in Baton Rouge has 27 years of law enforcement experience. Collins came to Northwestern State University as a NASA Joint Venture Scholar and Presidential Merit recipient. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science.

In 1994, he was hired as a reserve officer for the Natchitoches Police Department, and two years later, he was hired fulltime to work the patrol division.

He has also worked in narcotics and investigations.

Chief Collins was a founding member of the Natchitoches Police Department Honor Guard, Natchitoches ERT, and Natchitoches SWAT. Collins has two sons and a wife, LaQuita, who he met while working for NPD (she’s the director of communications for the department). Collins has one granddaughter and two grandsons on the way.

EXPERIENCE

  • Reserve office
  • Patrol officer
  • Detective/agent up to director of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force
  • Operator, team leader, assistant commander, commander - Natchitoches SWAT Team
  • Information system administrator
  • Honor Guard member and commander
  • Emergency Response Team (HAZMAT) technician, specialist, and commander
  • United States Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force member
  • Departmental instructor
  • Reserve Police Academy instructor
  • Grant writer and project director

Chief Collins has also been a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club for 13 years. He’s the parliamentarian for the Krewe of Excellence, and is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Collins is the state parliamentarian for the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association, and was part of Leadership Natchitoches from 2020 to 2021.

AWARDS

  • Bossier Parish Community College Criminal Justice Institute Academics Award - 1996
  • Natchitoches Area Jaycees Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer - 1997 to 1998
  • Kiwanis Club Lawman of the Year - 2005 to 2006
  • Kiwanis City Lawman of the Year - 2009

Collins says he enjoys travelling to new places with family and friends.

