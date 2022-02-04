Getting Answers
Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an Amber Alert issued Thursday evening for a 12-year-old Alabama girl.

Law enforcement sources say Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been found and is safe.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the Amber Alert for Eidy at 6:23 p.m. Law enforcement said at the time that Eidy was believed to be in extreme danger.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.

The Enterprise Police Department is now investigating the alleged abduction of Eidy.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.(Enterprise Police Department)

