Wreck leaves driver fighting for her life
Preliminary investigation indicates vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it hit guardrail then building
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Shreveport.
First responsders described her condition as life-threatening.
A witness told KSLA News 12 that the vehicle hit the building wall above the guardrail and caught fire.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck happened at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The Fire Department initially sent five units to the scene on Market Street near Rook Street.
Police had a half dozen units at the same location.
Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of it and the vehicle hit a guardrail then a building, a police spokesman said.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.