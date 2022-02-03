Wreck leaves driver fighting for her life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Shreveport.

First responsders described her condition as life-threatening.

A witness told KSLA News 12 that the vehicle hit the building wall above the guardrail and caught fire.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck happened at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The Fire Department initially sent five units to the scene on Market Street near Rook Street.

Police had a half dozen units at the same location.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of it and the vehicle hit a guardrail then a building, a police spokesman said.

