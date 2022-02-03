Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA, La. (Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is facing charges in her mother’s death, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested and charged Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, with manslaughter in the death of her mother, April Springs, 42.

Deputies determined Lawrence fatally injured Springs, who was trying to stop her daughter from leaving in her car.

According to physicians at St. Patrick’s hospital, Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body.

The sheriff’s office spoke with Lawrence’s grandmother, who said she and Lawrence had a physical altercation earlier in the day while Lawrence was moving her things out of the home.

She told deputies Lawrence and Springs had an argument outside, adding Lawrence and her husband took Springs to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for tonight and Thursday
Wintry weather and much colder air arrives on Thursday
Stacey G. Wilhite
Jurors convict Bossier City man of 9 sex crimes involving children
Disruptive amounts of ice will be possible across the northern ArkLaTex Thursday morning and...
Rain, storms, and ice overnight Wednesday through Thursday
Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries

Latest News

Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
Facebook parent company Meta's stock dropped Thursday after it reported a decline in profits in...
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison