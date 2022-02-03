Winter precipitation ends but cold temperatures remain

(KSLA) - The snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain are all coming to an end by Thursday night. Friday will be dry, but it will still be super cold. Better weather is ahead once the sunshine returns.

The winter precipitation is coming to an end and should about be done by the evening hours. The Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be expiring also. There may be some light frozen precipitation or light showers, but nothing that will accumulate. If you plan on being outside this evening, you may still need your rain gear, but certainly a coat. Temperatures will be very cold and will feel like the mid to upper 20s.

Overnight, I expect all of the rain, snow and sleet to finally come to an end. So by the time you wake up Friday morning, it should be nice and dry. However, a new concern will be possible. Black ice may very likely form overnight. This is a very thin layer of ice that forms from any rain or precipitation that melts off and onto the roads. Therefore, with the freezing temperatures, it could be hazardous in some spots on the roads in the morning. Use extra caution and stay home if you can. Lows will be in the 20s tonight.

Friday is when the rain will be gone, but the clouds will stick around. So, I do not anticipate much sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to warm up at all. It will be in the 30s and might just get up to 40 degrees. This is another day you will want to bundle up.

This weekend will have lots of sunshine and no chance of rain! The temperatures will still be chilly though. Morning temperatures will be back to near or below freezing. Bundle up if you will be out late or early. At least the will slowly be improving in the afternoon, thanks to the sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Even though it will be a little on the cool side, it should still be a great weekend!

Next week will start off with more dry weather. Monday and Tuesday will both have no chance of rain with a few small clouds and ample sunshine. Temperatures will still be a little cool, but will now get back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Even though it will be warmer in the afternoons, it will still be cold in the mornings with temperatures near freezing. It will still be a great start to the work week.

More dry weather is expected for your Wednesday and Thursday. With more sunshine and limited cloud cover, this will help temperatures get back up to the 60s for the high. Temperatures in the morning will cool down to the mid 30s; just above freezing. So most of the week will be very sunny and dry.

Have a great rest of the week and weekend! Stay warm in this cold weather!

