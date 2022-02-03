Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

On this day: Plane crash kills Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper in 1959

The Day the Music Died: A rock ‘n’ roll tragedy goes down in flames out of the Midwestern sky
Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson
Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - On Feb. 3, 1959, the careers of three American music legends were unfortunately cut short as a plane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (a.k.a The Big Bopper) crashed in Clear Lake, Iowa.

NTSB may reopen Buddy Holly plane crash investigation
NTSB may reopen Buddy Holly plane crash investigation

The three were on the Winter Dance Party Tour that began in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Jan. 23, 1959.

The tour started off with failing logistics due to excessive travel and terrible winter conditions that year. The unheated tour bus broke down and Holly’s drummer Carl Bunch was hospitalized due to frostbite in his foot.

Prior to the tour, Holly had just founded a new backing band with Bunch, Tommy Allsup on guitar, and Waylon Jennings on bass after ending his relationship with The Crickets. With financial motivation on the line, the group of musicians sought a private plane for travel to complete the tour dates.

Allsup and Jennings never got on the plane. Allsup and Valens flipped a coin to see who would get a seat on the small plane. Valens called heads and won and Allsup took the bus. Jennings gave up his seat for Richardson, who felt that as a large-sized man, would feel uncomfortable on the bus.

Jennings took the bus. Later in his career, he eventually became one of the biggest outlaw country music artists of all time.

The pilot, Roger Peterson, was not certified to fly by instruments only, yet proceeded to take off in inclement weather. The plane crashed in Clear Lake the day they were scheduled to perform. There were no survivors.

Holly, who’s recognized as one of the most innovative musicians in rock history, was only 22 at the time of his death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
School bus generic
Two Shreveport schools closed due to power outage
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for tonight and Thursday
Wintry weather and much colder air arrives on Thursday
Stacey G. Wilhite
Jurors convict Bossier City man of 9 sex crimes involving children

Latest News

The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team practicing for their next season.
Netflix’s Cheer features East Texas college cheer athletes
Fans of the musical guessing game “The Masked Singer” will have a chance to see a live...
“The Masked Singer” national tour coming to Arkansas
Guitarist and native son Kenny Wayne Shepherd held a news conference Oct. 21, 2021, at The...
Tickets go on sale Oct. 22 for Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band’s “Trouble Is …” concert
Tickets go on sale Oct. 14 for Reba McEntire concert Feb. 26 in Bossier City
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the...
Adele previews her new single ‘Easy on Me’ on Instagram live