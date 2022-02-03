Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce receives $331,000 grant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce has been awarded a $331,000 grant.

The grant comes from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation in an effort to further workforce development in the region. Chamber President Michael Malone said the grant will help fund a nationally recognized program designed to help job seekers develop added points when applying for jobs.

Malone said the program is also a partnership with area schools and colleges.

“For individuals who are out of school, just going back to school, changing jobs to allow them extra points on the interview process when they are looking for a job,” he said.

For more on the program, contact the Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce by calling (903) 792-7191 or by clicking here.

