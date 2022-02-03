SPD searching for susepct following armed robbery, 1 in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Police Department are currently searching an area in west Shreveport following an armed robbery.

Dispatchers got the call just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, to the 3700 block of Greenwood Road regarding the armed robbery of an individual. That’s just west of Jewella Avenue.

According to SPD’s Cpl. Christopher Bordelon, officers did chase the suspect in a vehicle. At some point, the suspected robber bailed out of the vehicle they were in near the intersection of Westwood Park Drive and Lyba Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back with KSLA News 12 for updates.

