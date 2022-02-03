Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SPD searching for susepct following armed robbery, 1 in custody

Police crews are searching an area west of Jewella Avenue on Thursday.
Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Police Department are currently searching an area in west Shreveport following an armed robbery.

Dispatchers got the call just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, to the 3700 block of Greenwood Road regarding the armed robbery of an individual. That’s just west of Jewella Avenue.

According to SPD’s Cpl. Christopher Bordelon, officers did chase the suspect in a vehicle. At some point, the suspected robber bailed out of the vehicle they were in near the intersection of Westwood Park Drive and Lyba Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for tonight and Thursday
Wintry weather and much colder air arrives on Thursday
Stacey G. Wilhite
Jurors convict Bossier City man of 9 sex crimes involving children
Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries
Disruptive amounts of ice will be possible across the northern ArkLaTex Thursday morning and...
Rain, storms, and ice overnight Wednesday through Thursday

Latest News

Election Day in McCurtain County is Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Early voting ongoing in McCurtain Co.
After we deal with the wintry mess this afternoon cold arctic air will push into the region...
FAWD for sleet, freezing rain, and snow Thursday
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
liz
New businesses come to Downtown Shreveport