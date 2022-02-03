Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

NPSO: Body recovered from Payne subdivision oxidation pond

The body of a man was recovered from this pond in the Payne subdivision.
The body of a man was recovered from this pond in the Payne subdivision.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sherrif’s Office, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from an oxidation pond near the Payne subdivision in Natchitoches on Wednesday night.

This case is being investigated as a homicide.

NPSO, NPD and the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office were working on an investigation that led to information about the body in the pond. Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities arrived at the pond with boats and lights. The body was recovered soon after.

The body has been transported to Shreveport for an autopsy to determine positive identification, and the manner and cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details have been released at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available to the public.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for tonight and Thursday
Wintry weather and much colder air arrives on Thursday
Stacey G. Wilhite
Jurors convict Bossier City man of 9 sex crimes involving children
Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries
Disruptive amounts of ice will be possible across the northern ArkLaTex Thursday morning and...
Rain, storms, and ice overnight Wednesday through Thursday

Latest News

After we deal with the wintry mess this afternoon cold arctic air will push into the region...
FAWD for sleet, freezing rain, and snow Thursday
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
liz
New businesses come to Downtown Shreveport
Mardi Gras 2022
MARDI GRAS 2022: Calendar of events, parades