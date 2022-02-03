Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

No charges dismissed against officers allegedly involved in Tommie McGlothen Jr.’s death

Defense attorney says they hope to get trial dates set for June or September
(SPD dash cam video)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Brian Ross (from left), James LeClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson.
Brian Ross (from left), James LeClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson.(Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has decided against dismissing charges against the four Shreveport police officers previously indicted in connection with the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

The ruling Thursday, Feb. 3 came in response to motions the officers’ lawyers filed in December.

The next hearing for Officers Brian Ross, James McClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson is set for Feb. 15.

Defense attorney Dhu Thompson said they hope to get trial dates set for June or September.

The four had been set to go to trial in December 2021. The officers, however, waived their right to a jury trial. Instead, a judge will decide their fates.

Last year, the officers were indicted on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Prosecutors claim that excessive force was used against McGlothen in 2020 and that the officers then failed to get him proper medical attention.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
School bus generic
Two Shreveport schools closed due to power outage
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for tonight and Thursday
Wintry weather and much colder air arrives on Thursday
Stacey G. Wilhite
Jurors convict Bossier City man of 9 sex crimes involving children

Latest News

File photo
Family of Ronald Greene to speak in response to governor’s comments
Texarkana Court House
Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce receives $331,000 grant
LIVE: Family of Ronald Greene responds to Gov. Edwards' comments on investigation
The restaurant once known as Freeman & Harris has undergone a lot of changes since it first...
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Orlandeaux’s Cross Lake Café comes full circle