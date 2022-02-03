No charges dismissed against officers allegedly involved in Tommie McGlothen Jr.’s death

Brian Ross (from left), James LeClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson. (Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has decided against dismissing charges against the four Shreveport police officers previously indicted in connection with the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

The ruling Thursday, Feb. 3 came in response to motions the officers’ lawyers filed in December.

The next hearing for Officers Brian Ross, James McClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson is set for Feb. 15.

Defense attorney Dhu Thompson said they hope to get trial dates set for June or September.

The four had been set to go to trial in December 2021. The officers, however, waived their right to a jury trial. Instead, a judge will decide their fates.

Last year, the officers were indicted on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Prosecutors claim that excessive force was used against McGlothen in 2020 and that the officers then failed to get him proper medical attention.

