Mansfield woman dies in two-vehicle wreck involving DeSoto Sheriff’s Office unit

NEAR MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A Mansfield woman has been identified as the driver killed in crash that involved a DeSoto Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

It occurred sometime around 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 on U.S. Highway 84 west of Louisiana Highway 3248. That’s four to five miles east of Mansfield.

The wreck claimed 34-year-old Reshunda Smith’s life.

Preliminary investigation shows that Smith was driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 east on US 84 when she lost control of the sedan, according to Louisiana State Police. The car left the roadway, came back onto the road, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe that belongs to the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the DeSoto Parish coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s deputy driving the SUV, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries that authorities said are not life-threatening.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

LSP’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated two fatal crashes resulting in two deaths in 2022.

