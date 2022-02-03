Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man arrested outside Supreme Court in October returns to same spot

Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area...
Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area Thursday.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man arrested in October after illegally parking outside the U.S. Supreme Court returned to the same spot Thursday.

Capitol Police said Dale Paul Melvin parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the court building Thursday morning, prompting the department to temporarily shut down the area out of an abundance of caution.

“Our agents also noticed concerning language on a public social media account believed to belong to Mr. Melvin that related to his presence at the U.S. Supreme Court,” Capitol Police said in a news release.

Melvin agreed to leave the area after speaking with officers. He was not arrested.

Capitol Police said they had arrested Melvin on Oct. 5 for failure to obey and assault on a police officer after he “illegally parked in front of the Court and caused a major disruption to the Capitol campus and the community.”

The case is still pending with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

Capitol Police said in October that they didn’t know what motivated Melvin, who also reportedly made concerning statements at the Capitol Complex in August.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
School bus generic
Two Shreveport schools closed due to power outage
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for tonight and Thursday
Wintry weather and much colder air arrives on Thursday
Stacey G. Wilhite
Jurors convict Bossier City man of 9 sex crimes involving children

Latest News

File photo
Family of Ronald Greene to speak in response to governor’s comments
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
Texarkana Court House
Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce receives $331,000 grant
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
LIVE: Family of Ronald Greene responds to Gov. Edwards' comments on investigation