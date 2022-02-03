LSUS education program assisting schools with teacher shortages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Shreveport is taking initiative to tackle issues in the education industry.

The newly renovated Pilot Education Center resembles childhood classrooms and spaces with vibrant colors and books. It’s a place where education students learn to teach.

“Our students are trained in this space. They are learning all the tools and the tricks that it takes to go into our partner schools and to make a difference in the lives of kids,” Dr. Tracey Burrell, assistant professor.

She said the school partnered with some ArkLaTex school districts in an efforts to deal with education issues, including teacher shortages.

“It actually allows all our students to go into the profession and to build the skills that they can make a difference in the lives of students in our partnered districts,” said Burrell.

Right now, LSUS has a one year residency program for some education students.

“They are considered an instructor in the room. Those mentor teachers love to have those residents there so they can really help those students and provide one-on-one opportunities in the classroom,” said Burrell.

LSUS also ahs a Pilot Pipeline Program underway.

“We’re hoping to hire a coordinator for that, that would actually engage with our districts to really know what their needs are as far as education areas and teachers. We are also recruiting other students from other majors into our education major here on campus,” she said.

The center hasn’t had an official grand opening just yet due to COVID-19 protocols.

