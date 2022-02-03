It’s Signing Day for ArkLaTex high schools!

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Student athletes from across the ArkLaTex signed their letters of intent today with family and friends by their side.

Below is a list of athletes that have made their big decision:

Grambling State University

Braylon Finney (Captain Shreve High School)

University of Louisiana Lafayette

DJ Gladney (Haughton High School)

Louisiana Christian University

Tayvon Patterson (Airline High School)

Southern Arkansas University

Nate Mennie (Texas High School)

John Thomas Daigle (Airline High School)

Ckelby Givens (Captain Shreve High School)

University of Arkansas-Little Rock

Jaycee Kennedy (Texas High School)

Henderson State

Win Robinson (North Caddo High School)

University of Arkansas-Monticello

Keyvuntae Featherson (Texas High School)

Jyson Thomas (Haughton High School)

Harding University

Logan Smith (Benton High School)

Davis Sellars (Benton High School)

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Tyriq Robinson (Texas High School)

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Tray Taylor (Loyola College Prep)

Northeastern State University

Demajah Riley (Huntington High School)

Willie Sanders (Airline High School)

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Valeria Perez (Texas High School)

Langston University

Darrin Finley (Texas High School)

Kameron Thomas (Texas High School)

Baylor University

Brayson McHenry (Texas High School)

Trinity Valley Community College

Marcell Beaver (Texas High School)

Cisco Community College

Qu’Shawn McCulloch (Texas High School)

Javarous Tyson (Texas High School)

Lamar University

Michael Thomas (Texas High School)

Sewanee: The University of The South

Austin Miller (Texas High School)

Lane College

Zalin “Zeus” Thomas (Huntington High School)

San Diego Mesa

Nathan Tyler-Moore (Texas High School)

Missouri Valley College

Jayson Williams (Parkway High School)

Jayden Hardy (Parkway High School)

Hutchinson Junior College

Ron Richmond (Parkway High School)

Sterling College

Aidan Colvin (Benton High School)

Mason Wallace (Airline High School)

Ottowah University

Christan Obregon (Haughton High School)

