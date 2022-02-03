It’s Signing Day for ArkLaTex high schools!
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Student athletes from across the ArkLaTex signed their letters of intent today with family and friends by their side.
Below is a list of athletes that have made their big decision:
Grambling State University
- Braylon Finney (Captain Shreve High School)
University of Louisiana Lafayette
- DJ Gladney (Haughton High School)
Louisiana Christian University
- Tayvon Patterson (Airline High School)
Southern Arkansas University
- Nate Mennie (Texas High School)
- John Thomas Daigle (Airline High School)
- Ckelby Givens (Captain Shreve High School)
University of Arkansas-Little Rock
- Jaycee Kennedy (Texas High School)
Henderson State
- Win Robinson (North Caddo High School)
University of Arkansas-Monticello
- Keyvuntae Featherson (Texas High School)
- Jyson Thomas (Haughton High School)
Harding University
- Logan Smith (Benton High School)
- Davis Sellars (Benton High School)
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
- Tyriq Robinson (Texas High School)
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
- Tray Taylor (Loyola College Prep)
Northeastern State University
- Demajah Riley (Huntington High School)
- Willie Sanders (Airline High School)
Oklahoma Wesleyan University
- Valeria Perez (Texas High School)
Langston University
- Darrin Finley (Texas High School)
- Kameron Thomas (Texas High School)
Baylor University
- Brayson McHenry (Texas High School)
Trinity Valley Community College
- Marcell Beaver (Texas High School)
Cisco Community College
- Qu’Shawn McCulloch (Texas High School)
- Javarous Tyson (Texas High School)
Lamar University
- Michael Thomas (Texas High School)
Sewanee: The University of The South
- Austin Miller (Texas High School)
Lane College
- Zalin “Zeus” Thomas (Huntington High School)
San Diego Mesa
- Nathan Tyler-Moore (Texas High School)
Missouri Valley College
- Jayson Williams (Parkway High School)
- Jayden Hardy (Parkway High School)
Hutchinson Junior College
- Ron Richmond (Parkway High School)
Sterling College
- Aidan Colvin (Benton High School)
- Mason Wallace (Airline High School)
Ottowah University
- Christan Obregon (Haughton High School)
