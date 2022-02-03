Getting Answers
It’s Signing Day for ArkLaTex high schools!

(KWTX)
By Daffney Dawson and James Hadnot
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Student athletes from across the ArkLaTex signed their letters of intent today with family and friends by their side.

Below is a list of athletes that have made their big decision:

Grambling State University

  • Braylon Finney (Captain Shreve High School)

University of Louisiana Lafayette

  • DJ Gladney (Haughton High School)

Louisiana Christian University

  • Tayvon Patterson (Airline High School)

Southern Arkansas University

  • Nate Mennie (Texas High School)
  • John Thomas Daigle (Airline High School)
  • Ckelby Givens (Captain Shreve High School)

University of Arkansas-Little Rock

  • Jaycee Kennedy (Texas High School)

Henderson State

  • Win Robinson (North Caddo High School)

University of Arkansas-Monticello

  • Keyvuntae Featherson (Texas High School)
  • Jyson Thomas (Haughton High School)

Harding University

  • Logan Smith (Benton High School)
  • Davis Sellars (Benton High School)

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

  • Tyriq Robinson (Texas High School)

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

  • Tray Taylor (Loyola College Prep)

Northeastern State University

  • Demajah Riley (Huntington High School)
  • Willie Sanders (Airline High School)

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

  • Valeria Perez (Texas High School)

Langston University

  • Darrin Finley (Texas High School)
  • Kameron Thomas (Texas High School)

Baylor University

  • Brayson McHenry (Texas High School)

Trinity Valley Community College

  • Marcell Beaver (Texas High School)

Cisco Community College

  • Qu’Shawn McCulloch (Texas High School)
  • Javarous Tyson (Texas High School)

Lamar University

  • Michael Thomas (Texas High School)

Sewanee: The University of The South

  • Austin Miller (Texas High School)

Lane College

  • Zalin “Zeus” Thomas (Huntington High School)

San Diego Mesa

  • Nathan Tyler-Moore (Texas High School)

Missouri Valley College

  • Jayson Williams (Parkway High School)
  • Jayden Hardy (Parkway High School)

Hutchinson Junior College

  • Ron Richmond (Parkway High School)

Sterling College

  • Aidan Colvin (Benton High School)
  • Mason Wallace (Airline High School)

Ottowah University

  • Christan Obregon (Haughton High School)

