SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to predicted inclement weather, some roads in the ArkLaTex are closing as a precaution.

The following roads are closed until deemed safe:

I-220

I-49 North

I-49 from LA 526 (Bert Kouns) to the Arkansas state line, both north and southbound lanes are now closed

Benton Road Overpass (LA3)

