First Alert Weather Day Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we try to close in on the weekend we are tracking a wet and wintry mess today across the ArkLaTex as we deal with the effects of the arctic front pushing through the region this morning. While all of the viewing area is above freezing as I type this, temperatures will continue to fall throughout the morning allowing for freezing rain and sleet to occur across the northern tier of the viewing area where Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through 6 PM this evening. Overall south of I-30 we are not expecting major ice or snow accumulations. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day, and we are expecting a very chilly end to the week. Expect more cold weather over the weekend highs in the 40s Saturday before we start to rebound Sunday and heading into next week.

As freezing temperatures plunge south we are tracking freezing rain, sleet, and perhaps a little snow across the northern ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So if you do have to head out the door this morning you want to make sure you are prepared for potential wintry weather, especially across the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across East Texas, Oklahoma, and Southwestern Arkansas as low level cold moving in during the morning hours will allow some of the cold rain to change over to freezing rain and sleet. Only across the far northern tier of the viewing area are we expecting enough ice accumulation that could cause significant travel disruptions. Where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect some places could see over a quarter of an inch of ice accretion making scattered power outages a concern. For the I-20 corridor and Northwest Louisiana in particular, we do not expect this to be a major event with a cold rain most of the day and only some light freezing rain or sleet later this afternoon. Everyone though will have to deal with the cold temperatures as falling temperatures will continue throughout the day with low to mid-30s on the high side likely for most of the region this afternoon.

The wet and wintry mess should clear out this evening and cold air will be settling in across the region. Temperatures as you wake up Friday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s with Black Ice being a concern in some spots. Even though we should see some sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will continue to be well below average with highs only in the low 40s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures around freezing.

Heading through your weekend forecast we are generally tracking more of the same with only a slight rebound in your temperatures on Sunday. Saturday will kick off the weekend on a very cold note as temperatures will dip down into the low to mid-20s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the teens. Ample sunshine will allow our temperatures to move up into the upper 40s, but that is still quite cold for this part of the country. After another freeze Sunday, highs should return to the 50s with the rebound in temperatures likely continuing into next week.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more dry, sunny, and milder weather ahead for ArkLaTex. While early next week our temperatures still will be on the seasonally cool side, it will still feel noticeably warmer compared to the weekend. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in he mid-50s before our temperatures potentially move back up above average Wednesday as our dry pattern continues for the region.

In the meantime, hope for the best but prepare for some icy conditions as we go through your Thursday. Have a great and safe day!

