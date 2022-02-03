Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Family of Ronald Greene to speak in response to governor’s comments

File photo
File photo(KNOE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Ronald Greene will hold a virtual news conference two days after Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke about the investigation into Greene’s death.

Greene died following a traffic stop by Louisiana State Police near Monroe in 2019.

RELATED: In secret recording, Gov. Edwards vows to declare Ronald Greene case as ‘racist’

The governor made his comments during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 1 amid growing pressure for him to discuss more about his knowledge of the case. Edwards has faced increasing pressure lately to disclose precisely when he found out that Greene died as a result of his arrest and not from a vehicle crash.

Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Edwards was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene that troopers engaged in “a violent, lengthy struggle” that ended with the Black motorist’s death. Yet the governor remained publicly quiet as Louisiana State Police clung to a much different story: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards discusses Ronald Greene case amid growing pressure

The news conference is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. and will be live streaming inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
School bus generic
Two Shreveport schools closed due to power outage
Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive....
1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for tonight and Thursday
Wintry weather and much colder air arrives on Thursday
Stacey G. Wilhite
Jurors convict Bossier City man of 9 sex crimes involving children

Latest News

Texarkana Court House
Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce receives $331,000 grant
LIVE: Family of Ronald Greene responds to Gov. Edwards' comments on investigation
The restaurant once known as Freeman & Harris has undergone a lot of changes since it first...
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Orlandeaux’s Cross Lake Café comes full circle
The Shreveport Police Department responded Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 to reports of an armed...
Man in custody, 2 sought following attempted armed robbery