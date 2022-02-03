Getting Answers
Early voting ongoing in McCurtain Co.

Election Day in McCurtain County is Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Early voting is underway in McCurtain County for next week’s city and school elections.

On the ballot is a 1% sales tax proposition for Idabel. This would fund capital expenditures and pay off debt.

The Denison, Smithville, and Eagletown school districts all have bond proposals as well. In the Denison Public School District, it’s an $800,000 proposal for a safe room/classroom building and for general construction, equipment, repairs, and remodeling. In Eagletown, there’s $110,000 for general construction, equipment, repairs, and remodeling, as well as an $80,000 proposal for transportation equipment. Meanwhile in Smithville, voters will decide on a $285,000 proposal for transportation equipment.

Eagletown also has an open seat on its Board of Education. Running in that race are Heather Trevino, April Joiner, and Ray Short.

Early voting takes place Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 until 6 p.m. at the election board office. Election Day is Tuesday, Feb. 8.

