‘Critical Mass 10′ to showcase some of the best local artists

Critical Mass X opens Friday 2/4
By Christian Piekos
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the tenth year in a row, artists from across northwest Louisiana will have their work critiqued by national critics — and there is money at stake.

‘Critical Mass 10,′ hosted by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC), highlights the “best visual and literary art” of more than 100 artists. The winner, as selected by the professional review commission, will receive $2,000 towards a solo exhibition at Artspace later in the year.

Here are the details:

  • Date: Friday, February 4
  • Time: 5:00 p.m.

Please note: Artspace requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from within the past two days in order to enter. Masks are also required.

For the first time in the competition’s ten-year history, ‘Critical Mass’ will host a retrospective of past “visual, literary and performance winners from 2011 to 2021.”

For more details, visit our story on Ark-La-Tex Weekend here.

