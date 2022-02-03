Getting Answers
COVID rules cause Carnival Krewes to lose some bands

Bands dropping from parades
By Rob Masson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city’s carnival COVID rules are causing some Mardi Gras parade organizations to lose commitments from out-of-town bands.

Bands coming in from outside areas with low vaccination rates say they just can’t comply.

Bands provide the backbeat for the celebration but many are now dropping out due to the city’s COVID requirements that all band members be vaccinated.

“It’s tough and most bands have spirit groups and dance teams, it’s more than just the band.. these requirements are arduous but the city feels like they’re necessary,” said Mardi Gras Publisher Arthur Hardy.

The Krewe of Endymion has lost five out of parish bands, including one from the North Shore, and others may drop out as well.

“The idea of compliance is real and they’re trying hard,” said Hardy.

“So we’re throwing a party for the entire world and the only way to do that as safely as possible just to have these vaccination mandates and enforce them so we don’t line up hosting a super spreader event,” said health educator Dr. Eric Griggs.

Compliance from Orleans parish bands is less of a problem since Orleans has put in place vaccine mandates, but one out of Parrish band member tells us that fewer than 25% of his students have been vaccinated and many parents are resisting the requirement as well.

“That just shows you the dichotomy in schools of thought and that’s what has held us up and that’s why we’re still stuck in the situation,” said Dr. Griggs.

We spoke to several bandleaders who didn’t want to go on the record because the issue is such a political hot potato but privately they say why should their members have to be vaccinated when parade goers do not.

“Naturally the closer you are to the instrument the more likely you are to be infected,” said Dr. Griggs.

Griggs says there are inherent risks when it comes to musical wind instruments.

“Not to be crude but they have spit valves on those instruments and we know it could be transmitted that way and they’re blowing as loud as they possibly can to produce the sound that we all enjoy,” said Griggs.

Though the quantity and quality of bands may be slightly off this year, or Mardi Gras expert believes the celebration will roll on.

“The parade might look different but there’s such anticipation people will be very forgiving,” said Hardy.

Even though many high school band members may lose out on a trip of a lifetime.

The krewes of Pygmalion, Mid-City, and Freret say so far they haven’t seen any of their bands drop out, and they hope things stay that way

