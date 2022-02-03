At least 20 units respond to major house fire in Shreveport
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire in Shreveport Thursday afternoon.
The call went out around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 on Highland Avenue near Wichita and Topeka streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least 20 units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
