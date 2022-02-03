Getting Answers
At least 20 units respond to major house fire in Shreveport

House fire on Highland Avenue at Wichita and Topeka streets
House fire on Highland Avenue at Wichita and Topeka streets(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire in Shreveport Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: Fire on Highland Ave.

Major house fire on Highland Avenue at Wichita and Topeka streets.

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Thursday, February 3, 2022

The call went out around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 on Highland Avenue near Wichita and Topeka streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least 20 units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

Major house fire on Highland Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
Major house fire on Highland Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022(KSLA)

