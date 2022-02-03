1 dead, multiple injured in north Bossier crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead and others are injured following a crash on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Officers got the call just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive. That’s just north of Interstate 220.

Bossier police confirmed that Hospital Drive is blocked off — but Benton Road is open in both directions.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

