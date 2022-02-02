Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is heating up their breakfast menu with a new Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

It’s a spicier version of the original honey butter chicken biscuit.

“As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu nearly two years ago, but this is the first new addition since then.

The fast-food chain is also releasing a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich to its Made to Crave menu, which launched in 2019.

It’s a fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, crispy pickles and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
1 person killed, another hurt when ambulance slams into Jeep from behind on I-20 in Ruston
About a dozen evidence markers could be seen at the scene of a drive-by shooting Feb. 1 on...
1 wounded in drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood
Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

State coffers are overflowing after nearly two years of Congress pumping out trillions to help...
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Shreveport sisters create Jolie Noire brand now at Target
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Shreveport sisters create Jolie Noire brand now at Target
President Biden approving the movement of additional American troops to Europe amid heightened...
Biden orders more troops to Europe
Caddo Parish Commission to vote on ordinance to provide doorbell cams in areas of high crime
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions