UPDATE: Second arrest made in Monroe shooting death of teen

By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE 3:40 p.m. - Monroe police released the following information Wednesday afternoon.

“Detectives with the Monroe Police Department have arrested Rodrick Wesley for his involvement in the shooting on February 1, 2022, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old juvenile. Wesley was identified as the passenger in a vehicle driven by Eugene Williams, who was arrested in the evening hours of February 1, 2022. Witnesses stated the occupants of the Tahoe began shooting. Wesley was observed exiting the vehicle with an “AR-15″ style rifle, limping away from the area. It was determined that Wesley was suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot and was later located at a local hospital. Wesley was arrested for Second Degree Murder and was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

“Several firearms have been recovered in searches conducted on vehicles and apartments tied to the suspects. The investigation in this case is ongoing.”

MPD’s update regarding the arrest of Williams is detailed below.

Eugene Williams, 29
Eugene Williams, 29(Source: Monroe PD)

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s shooting near the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

According to police, “shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, officers responded to the 4000 block of Spurgeon Drive in reference to several shots being fired in the area. The initial investigation revealed that an argument occurred between two small groups of individuals. During the altercation, the parties involved in the incident produced weapons and exchanged gunfire.

“Officers located a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest area. The victim died at the scene as a result of his injury. Another victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives obtained witness statements, as well as video of the incident placing 29 year old Eugene Williams at the scene shooting a gun in the direction of the victim. Williams has been arrested for one count of Second Degree Murder. The investigation into this case is ongoing. More arrests are pending.”

