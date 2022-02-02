Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two shots now needed to prove vaccination in New Orleans

NOLA vaccine mandate in effect
NOLA vaccine mandate in effect
By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stricter COVID-19 guidelines took effect in New Orleans, Tuesday.

Not only are all NOLA Public School students required to be fully vaccinated, everyone 5 years and up are required to have both shots to prove vaccination status, or a negative test when entering indoor spaces like bars and restaurants.

“The more accuracy that we can get on things, the better,” Cosimo’s bartender, Kaysee Seymour said. “I think that it helps everybody else too. There’s a lot of people that do feel better going out.”

At Cosimo’s, Seymour says her customers come to her with their vaccination cards already in hand.

“It’s been relatively easy and most of the cards, honestly, I’ve already seen, mostly everybody is fully vaccinated,” Seymour said.

She, like so many others we spoke with, thought from the beginning you needed both doses, not just one.

Starting Tuesday, it’s required. You need both shots of Pfizer or Moderna to satisfy the vaccination requirement. This does not include the one-shot Johnson and Johnson.

“Just staying on top of it to keep ourselves, you know, out of trouble and also to keep everybody else safe as well because we don’t we don’t want to cause any hubbub any which way,” Seymour said.

The city says they aren’t out to bust businesses or schools for non-compliance and will be helping those get up to speed who need it.

“We recognize it’s not going to wave a magic wand on day one, everybody’s at 100-percent,” City Spokesperson Beau Tidwell said. “We’re looking, as we have throughout this with restaurants with businesses, we’re looking for people to be good actors and act in good faith and to make best faith efforts.”

For many visitors and especially residents, the change doesn’t affect them.

“I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, but I’m still being cautious, I’m still wearing a mask,” New Orleans resident Lee Johnson said. “I mean, it makes sense to wear a mask, you know what I’m saying? Because I lost someone dear to me recently, it is serious.”

“Anytime we go into a restaurant, we have to show it, we have to wear our masks when we go into a business, which is not a big deal. We have both of our shots and our booster,” visitor P.J. Livengood said.

New Orleans & Co. has already updated their messaging for incoming visitors, warning them weeks ahead of the change on their website, which lays out all the guidelines, the city’s current case data, as well as testing locations.

“We just want to reinforce what the guidelines are completely transparent about that so that there are no surprises for our guests when they get here,” Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Co. said. “Come enjoy Mardi Gras, but do so safely and please follow the guidelines that are in place.”

This comes as a lawsuit aiming to block the City’s mandates is filed on behalf of more than 100 plaintiffs.

Tidwell doubled down Tuesday, saying these guidelines saved lives and they will remain in place through Mardi Gras.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar walks out of court Jan. 26, which was Day 2 of his murder trial. The next day, he...
East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive