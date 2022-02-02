Trial for Bossier man accused of child sex crimes begins on Feb. 2

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The trial for a man accused of several counts of child sex crimes begins in Benton on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 54, faces five charges of molestation of a juvenile and two charges of indecent behavior with juveniles.

The trial will take place at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. Judge Michael Nerren will preside.

