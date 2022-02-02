Getting Answers
Trial for Bossier man accused of child sex crimes begins on Feb. 2

Stacey G. Wilhite
Stacey G. Wilhite(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office | BPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The trial for a man accused of several counts of child sex crimes begins in Benton on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 54, faces five charges of molestation of a juvenile and two charges of indecent behavior with juveniles.

The trial will take place at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. Judge Michael Nerren will preside.

