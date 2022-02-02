Texarkana Salvation Army providing beds, warmth during winter weather

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The dining area at the Salvation Army in Texarkana is filled with sleeping cots, as preparation begins for the approaching winter weather.

“We are so concerned about the fact that we know people are living on the streets, living in tents,” said Sann Terry with the Salvation Army.

Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 6, the Salvation Army will be open for intake of emergency residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Terry said the shelter is around 80 percent full, but they will do what is necessary to keep families off the freezing streets.

“You will have to take a COVID test, but we will provide that test for you. Then you can come in and you will be able to relax and be comfortable for as long as you need to stay,” said Terry.

Space is available for families and single adults. The shelter is located at 316 Hazel Street.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.