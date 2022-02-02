Texarkana man wanted for allegedly running over estranged wife with pickup

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who’s accused of running over his estranged wife with his pickup truck.

Police are searching for John Easley, 43. He’s wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say on Tuesday, Feb. 1 around 9:30 p.m., they were called out to a home in the 2700 block of Charlotte Street. When officers got there, they found that Easley had run over his estranged wife with his black Nissan pickup truck, then drove away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. Police say while she’s “pretty banged up”, she is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say Easley also has an active warrant out for failure to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information on Easley’s whereabouts should call 903-798-3116 or call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

