Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana man wanted for allegedly running over estranged wife with pickup

John Easley, 43
John Easley, 43(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who’s accused of running over his estranged wife with his pickup truck.

Police are searching for John Easley, 43. He’s wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say on Tuesday, Feb. 1 around 9:30 p.m., they were called out to a home in the 2700 block of Charlotte Street. When officers got there, they found that Easley had run over his estranged wife with his black Nissan pickup truck, then drove away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. Police say while she’s “pretty banged up”, she is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say Easley also has an active warrant out for failure to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information on Easley’s whereabouts should call 903-798-3116 or call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
1 person killed, another hurt when ambulance slams into Jeep from behind on I-20 in Ruston
About a dozen evidence markers could be seen at the scene of a drive-by shooting Feb. 1 on...
1 wounded in drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood
Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

Stacey G. Wilhite
Trial for Bossier man accused of child sex crimes begins on Feb. 2
As the arctic front plunges into the ArkLaTex expect plunges temperatures and soaking...
Tracking a wintry mess for Thursday
National signing day
East Texas athletes participate in National Signing Day
Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana Senate introduces 20 bills for review in redistricting session