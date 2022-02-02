Suspect kills man after receiving ‘spiritual message,’ police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A California man is behind bars for a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning at a Baton Rouge hotel. According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect admitted to police that he killed the victim for spiritual reasons.

Investigators said two men, David Mendez, 45, of San Bernardino, Calif., and Juan Enrique Reyes Lugos, 26, of San Antonio, Mexico, got into an argument around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Sleep Inn in the 10300 block of Plaza Americana Drive. They were sharing a hotel room while in Baton Rouge working for a construction company, according to the arrest warrant.

Mendez shot Lugos multiple times during the argument, said police.

Authorities said Lugos died at the scene, and Mendez was arrested without incident when officers arrived at the hotel.

Mendez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police said the victim had called, saying somebody was trying to kill him.

When police arrived at the hotel, Mendez reportedly told them ”he is gone, I shot him and the gun is in the hamper,” according to the arrest warrant.

Police said Mendez also explained his reason for shooting the victim.

“It was due to some type of spiritual reason as to why he felt like he needed to kill the individual that he was involved with,” said BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.

“He had met him through work. He didn’t know him before, or prior to coming here. They met while working on a project here in Baton Rouge. And, they were all hanging out last night, and this morning he received a spiritual message that encouraged him to kill him,” said McKneely.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.