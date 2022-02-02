Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘STOP:’ Bossier Schools looking for substitute crossing guards

According to Bossier Schools, pay for a crossing guard is $32.74 per day. Interested applicants...
According to Bossier Schools, pay for a crossing guard is $32.74 per day. Interested applicants should call (318) 549-5000 and ask to speak with the crossing guard coordinator.(WBAY)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - School crossing guards arguably have one of the most important jobs within a district. Not only are they responsible for ensuring students’ safety daily - crossing guards also help set the tone for the day.

Now, Bossier Schools is looking for attentive and energetic substitute crossing guards.

In order to be considered, applicants must complete a fingerprinting with Bossier Schools, have reliable transportation and be able to work mornings and afternoons in different weather conditions.

According to Bossier Schools, pay for a crossing guard is $32.74 per day. Interested applicants should call (318) 549-5000 and ask to speak with the crossing guard coordinator.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
About a dozen evidence markers could be seen at the scene of a drive-by shooting Feb. 1 on...
1 wounded in drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
1 person killed, another hurt when ambulance slams into Jeep from behind on I-20 in Ruston
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries

Latest News

KSLA Salutes: Eighth Air Force celebrates 80 years of history
'The Mighty Eighth' turns 80
'The Mighty Eighth' turns 80
Lawmakers react to Gov. Edwards conference on Ronald Greene's death
Lawmakers react to Gov. Edwards conference on Ronald Greene's death
Man accidentally shoots another man
Man accidentally shoots another man