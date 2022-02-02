‘STOP:’ Bossier Schools looking for substitute crossing guards

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - School crossing guards arguably have one of the most important jobs within a district. Not only are they responsible for ensuring students’ safety daily - crossing guards also help set the tone for the day.

Now, Bossier Schools is looking for attentive and energetic substitute crossing guards.

In order to be considered, applicants must complete a fingerprinting with Bossier Schools, have reliable transportation and be able to work mornings and afternoons in different weather conditions.

According to Bossier Schools, pay for a crossing guard is $32.74 per day. Interested applicants should call (318) 549-5000 and ask to speak with the crossing guard coordinator.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.