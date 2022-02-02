Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Recent high-profile deaths renew emphasis on suicide prevention in Black community

“Suicide is not to get attention”
Black boys specifically are at a greater risk for committing suicide without a plan than all...
Black boys specifically are at a greater risk for committing suicide without a plan than all other genders and races, a study shows.(WMC)
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — On the heels of national news about multiple suicides in the Black community, medical providers and community leaders are speaking out about the importance of suicide prevention and seeking help when needed.

The National Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows that suicide attempts, thoughts and plans are more prevalent now than in the 1990s.

FOR HELP

👩🏽‍⚕️ If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, trauma or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a health care provider.

📞 The telephone number for the toll-free, national suicide prevention hotline is (800) 273-8255.

Dr. Rosaline Darty, a nurse practitioner with David Raines Community Health Centers, explained that suicide often is not a plea for attention.

“People don’t like talking about anyone that would commit suicide because they don’t understand why that could happen, but it happens because they feel so isolated and they think that there’s no way out. Suicide is not to get attention.”

Dr. Rosaline Darty, a nurse practitioner with David Raines Community Health Centers, talks with...
Dr. Rosaline Darty, a nurse practitioner with David Raines Community Health Centers, talks with KSLA News 12's Alexandria Savage about suicide prevention in the Black community.(Source: Alexandria Savage/KSLA News 12)

Black boys specifically, the study by NYRBS discovered, were at a greater risk for committing suicide without a plan than all other genders and races.

“Sixty percent of African Americans believe that if you have a mental health illness, then that’s a sign of personal weakness,” Dr. Darty explained. “So we really need to break down those barriers.”

With her patients, Dr. Darty said, she often recognizes trauma manifesting itself in physical symptoms.

“A kid may not say ‘I’m sad,’ they may say ‘my stomach hurts.’ So you need to get down to the bottom of those things that they’re talking about. Talk to them, get to know your child.”

Traumatic or adverse childhood experiences, as she calls them, often leave a lasting impact.

Military veteran and trauma survivor Candy Green Brown shared with KSLA News 12 about how childhood trauma still affects her.

“Things I had endured as a child, the trauma I had experienced up to that point, you know, going to counseling helped me deal with those things. Black people, we don’t go to counseling. It’s not something we grew up doing or even saw our parents do. Our parents just took care of what they had to do.”

Brown said coping with her own trauma helped her be there for other family members “What I did not want was for my child to go through what I was going through. So I had to get help so that I could help her.”

Historically, churches have been a pillar of the Black community, a place many turn to during hard times.

Pastor Timothy Jones, of Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist, explained that seeking out additional help is necessary at times. “Seek out the help that you need. My job is to offer a spiritual, the spiritual support that is needed.”

The lessons learned in church often come back, he shared. “Life happens, and sometimes life hurts. And life has a way of bringing that Sunday school lesson from age seven to a point of meaning for children.”

David Raines Community Health Center is a federally qualified health center, which means its facilities are placed in lower-income communities in many cases, making them more accessible.

“We take insurance, but we see a lot of patients that have, that are low-income, so we are able to recognize it in these communities because we see more of it,” Dr. Darty said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue
Matthew Edgar walks out of court Jan. 26, which was Day 2 of his murder trial. The next day, he...
East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive

Latest News

Project ACT At-Home tests program
VIDEO REPLAY: Additional beds approved and more at-home tests being delivered in Arkansas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Bossier OMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19
Bossier OMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19