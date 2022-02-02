Rain, storms, and ice overnight Wednesday through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Groundhog Day! As we wait for the prognostications from the most famous rodent in the world we are tracking a whole lot of wet and potentially wintry weather on the way overnight tonight and Thursday. Out ahead of the arctic front we are tracking a very gray and mild Wednesday as southerly flow continues to dominate. Overnight the cold front will move in along with heavy rain for most, but sleet and freezing rain will be a concern across the I-30 corridor overnight and Thursday. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the northern most part of the ArkLaTex. Expect wet and wintry weather Thursday before clearing out during the evening hours, and sunny and dry weather really through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will bottom out Saturday morning with lows in the mid-20s, and we’ll see 40s for highs Thursday through Saturday as we deal with the cold air.

Disruptive amounts of ice will be possible across the northern ArkLaTex Thursday morning and afternoon. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while we are tracking a whole lot of rain on the way overnight most of you should be able to leave the umbrella at home during the day. Temperatures will also be on the warm side once again with highs that will be pushing towards the 70 degree mark even with the cloudy skies. As we head into the evening hours we will start to see rain push into the region and our forecast will only be going down from there.

As we move into Thursday we are tracking some serious weather whiplash pushing through the ArkLaTex. During the overnight hours the cold front will move through the ArkLaTex and our temperatures will quickly start to fall as cold air rushes in. For most of the region during the early morning and daytime hours Thursday we are only going to be dealing with rain, but for the I-30 corridor and specifically north of I-30, we are expecting a shallow layer of freezing temperatures to push in changing the rain over to freezing rain and sleet. Accumulations will not be major, but up to a quarter inch of ice is possible before the storm wraps up. There is some potential that maybe some light sleet or freezing rain could push into I-20 at the very backend so Winter Weather Advisories have been issued as a precaution. Throughout the day temperatures will hover in the 30s and 40s so prepare for some much colder weather.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend the story here will be the cold air we will have to contend with across the region. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be significantly below average with low 40s for highs Friday and mid-20s for lows early Saturday. Even with ample sunshine a few days in a row it will likely not be until early next week that we start to see our temperatures push back up closer to average, which is right around the 60 degree mark for this time of year. So get ready to have the winter parkas at the ready over the early weekend at least.

In the meantime, enjoy the last warm day, and if you live in the northern ArkLaTex, prepare for some disruptions to travel on the way tomorrow! Have a great Wednesday!

