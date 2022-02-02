Preparations for wintry weather underway

With wintry precipitation possible in parts of the ArkLaTex, agencies have all hands on deck or standby.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Red River and Titus counties in Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma and Hempstead, Howard and Sevier counties in Arkansas.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the remainder of northeast Texas down to Interstate 20, the rest of Southwest Arkansas and areas of Northwest Louisiana along and north of I-20.

KSLA First Alert meteorologists say the heaviest icing is expected to occur from Mount Pleasant, Texas, to McCurtain County, Okla., and then eastward into southwest Arkansas.

For that reason, the Texas Department of Transportation has started pretreating roads early.

“We are re-treating today; we will be re-treating again tonight and we will be re-treating until this event gets past us,” Heather Deaton, spokeswoman for the transportation department’s Atlanta district, said Wednesday.

She also noted that the department has additional salt on hand with storage strategically located in Titus County. It’s one of seven such storage sites throughout Texas.

“We have an extra 810,000 pounds of salt in reserve,” Deaton said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also is assisting in safety efforts.

“We will be out also if anyone is broken down and needs assistance,” said Sgt. Gregg Williams, of the Texas Highway Patrol.

Gov. Greg Abbott has assured Texans that the electrical grid will be able to handle the load.

“ERCOT is using all the tools available to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather,” interim CEO Brad Jones said in a statement ERCOT released Wednesday. “ERCOT will deploy all the resources and aggressively implement the tools available to us to manage the grid reliably during this winter weather. ...”

ArkLaTex counties and parishes also are preparing for the possibility of wintry precipitation.

In Southwest Arkansas, Miller County road crews are standing with sand trucks. There are no plans to pretreat county roads because rain is expected to push through before the extreme cold. “Once a solution or sand is placed, the rain will just wash it away. And although we have sand trucks ready, we want to use our resources intelligently,” said Janie Garner, a supervisor at the Miller County Road Department.

“With roadways expected to freeze in our area and travel conditions deteriorating north and west of Miller County, travel plans need to be re-evaluated. So minimize those plans now for the anticipated ice event,” Miller County OEM Director Joe Bennett advised.

The Miller County Office of Emergency Management will post and share any road conditions on its Facebook account using IDrive Arkansas.

“Widespread power outages may occur all over Arkansas and west of Miller County, so it’s always a good idea to plan ahead with a basic emergency supply kit along with a family emergency plan,” Bennett said.

And if you must leave home, “always let a family or friend know that you are leaving your house, the destination and expected arrival or return,” he said.

In Northwest Louisiana, Bossier sheriff’s deputies and Bossier Police Jury officials met Wednesday morning to discuss plans for the winter weather they said is predicted to hit their area late Thursday evening into Friday morning.

“We have a plan,” said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Administrator. “We will stage our winter weather equipment at five key points throughout the parish. That equipment includes sand and salt trucks for roadways that will help keep bridges and overpasses open to traffic.”

Those staging areas are:

Bossier Parish Highway Department in Benton

Hammack Way

Mott Road in Plain Dealing

South Bossier Park

Stockwell Road

