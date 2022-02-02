Getting Answers
Police searching for former French Settlement Police Chief

French Settlement Police Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for...
French Settlement Police Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Harry Brignac, who has gone missing.(Village of French Settlement)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - The French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for French Settlement resident Harry Brignac, who has gone missing, according to village officials.

Brignac’s vehicle is a white 2009 GMC pickup truck with Army license plate AR 5739. He is believed to be wearing a tan button-down shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

“He’s missing, and we’re looking for him across the state with the help of LPSO, Louisiana State Police, and many police departments,” said Lawrence Callender, the Assistant Chief of French Settlement Police Department.

Brignac served as police chief for the Village for nearly 30 years before stepping down two years ago.

Lawernce and Brignac’s family believe he could be in danger. Brignac suffers from numerous health issues and it is not known if he has his medicine.

“We’re searching high and low,” Lawrence said. “We’re hoping that somebody runs across him at a grocery store, a gas station gassing up his vehicle. That’s what we’re hoping for. Maybe he’s just decided, as they say in Australia, to have a walkabout, you know.”

Village officials ask that anyone who sees this truck call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, ext. 1.

