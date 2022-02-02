Oklahoma Highway Patrol preps for winter weather event

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is preparing for the potential for winter weather this week.

Captain Scott Hampton with Troop E says Governor Kevin Stitt has authorized the National Guard to help state police during the winter weather event. He says the National Guard has activated a team to help drivers that may become stranded on the roads. The team is made up of various military vehicles and personnel.

Highway Patrol units are also being fitted with studded tires.

Capt. Hampton says any stranded drivers that are rescued will be taken to the nearest warming station.

