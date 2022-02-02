Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges

Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs(Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A nurse practitioner in Louisiana was arrested for human trafficking and narcotics charges, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KALB reports the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit received complaints about a medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors.

RADE agents said they later discovered Mark Damian Declouet Jr. would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes.

Declouet was a psychiatric nurse practitioner in the Alexandria area.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs.

Authorities said they found suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at his home.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need.”

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
1 person killed, another hurt when ambulance slams into Jeep from behind on I-20 in Ruston
Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries
About a dozen evidence markers could be seen at the scene of a drive-by shooting Feb. 1 on...
1 wounded in drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

Stacey G. Wilhite
Jurors convict Bossier City man of 9 sex crimes involving children
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right,...
Senate Dem leader meets with Biden to talk Supreme Court
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit against NFL even if hired as coach
A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
HBCU bomb threat caller described elaborate plot to police
This photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Stewart Rhodes.
Oath Keepers leader talks to Jan. 6 panel from federal jail