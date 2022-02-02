Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

NAACP activist optimistic that Ronald Greene investigation can spark change

NAACP activist optimistic that Ronald Greene investigation can spark change
NAACP activist optimistic that Ronald Greene investigation can spark change
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The president of Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP said the investigation into Ronald Greene’s death is being closely watched by Louisiana residents and people across the country.

He said it’s imperative to let the investigative process continue to bring closure to Greene’s family and ensure incidents like this do not happen again.

“You got to give those persons who you represent the full confidence that you’re not going to tolerate such actions. You’re not going to be wavering in it. So, I think, If the governor knew about it in the time that it’s reported, he should have immediately moved forward with the Louisiana State Police,” said Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP President Ambrose Douzart.

The federal investigation into Greene’s death continues.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar walks out of court Jan. 26, which was Day 2 of his murder trial. The next day, he...
East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive

Latest News

KSLA Salutes: Eighth Air Force celebrates 80 years of history
A man was accidentally shot in his upper chest the night of Feb. 1, 2022, while in the front...
Man wounded in accidental shooting
Lawmakers react to Gov. Edwards’ conference on Ronald Greene death
Project ACT At-Home tests program
VIDEO REPLAY: Additional beds approved and more at-home tests being delivered in Arkansas
Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr.
Natchitoches mayor holds annual State of the City address