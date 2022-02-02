Man wounded in accidental shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating an accidental shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it occurred at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Two men were drinking in the front yard of a residence in the 200 block of West 85th Street in the city’s Cedar Grove neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

“One gentleman pulled out a pocket pistol and accidentally sent off a round, striking the other one in the upper chest by the collarbone.”

The wounded man was breathing and coherent when first responders arrived, the spokesman added.

The Fire Department sent five units to a medical emergency on West 85th between Lardner and Dowdell streets.

Police initially dispatched four units. That number later grew to seven.

The gun was recovered from the person who fired it, the police spokesman said.

